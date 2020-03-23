Superstar Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation is giving $5 million to the response efforts against the coronavirus. The money will support “on-the-ground partners working on the frontlines of disaster response especially those focused on protecting and serving marginalized communities — helping the most vulnerable in the United States, the Caribbean and in Africa prepare for what is to come,” the foundation said in a statement.

Hot Off The Wire: How Rihanna Is Helping To Slow The Spread Of The Coronavirus was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris

