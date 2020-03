Ciara is the latest celebrity to cancel or postpone a show due to the Coronavirus. Ciara, who is pregnant with her third child, was scheduled to perform in Fort Hood, Texas on March 19. Over the weekend she announced that the event would be canceled. Shows over seas have been canceled as well.

Hot Off The Wire: Ciara Cancels Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris

