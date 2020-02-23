GET THE LOOK: Rihanna’s NAACP Image Awards Sleek & Structured Pony

At Saturday night’s 51st annual NAACP Image Awards, Rihanna brought down the house!

As she accepted the prestigious President’s Award, the 32-year-old Bajan stunner called for us to “fix this world together.”

“We can’t do it divided,” Rihanna said. “I cannot emphasize that enough.”

Adding, We can’t let the desensitivity seep in,” she said. “The ‘if it’s your problem, then it’s not mine.’ ‘It’s a woman’s problem.’ ‘It’s a black people problem.’ ‘It’s a poor people problem.’ I mean, how many of us in this room have colleagues and partners and friends from other races, sexes, religions: show of hands? Well, then you know they want to break bread with you, right? They like you. Well, then this is their problem, too.”

Prepare to be moved!… 👑 Rihanna accepts the President’s Award honor at the 51st #NAACPImageAwards! pic.twitter.com/cx91nLpMv3 — BET (@BET) February 23, 2020

Of course, the Fenty mogul served that moving message in style. From her divine Givenchy purple couture gown to her super sleek pony, sis DID ALL THAT! And while you might not be able to give a rousing speech like RiRi, you CAN, however, achieve the Grammy winner’s beautiful and innovative hair lewk.

Celebrity hairstylist Yusef Williams spilled all the tea about how he created Rihanna’s structural, sleek ponytail that was anything but boring.

“When I saw her dress, the first thing I noticed was how voluminous it was. I wanted to create something that would perfectly complement the dress, so we decided to do something sleek, a structural ponytail,” Yusef told HelloBeautiful.

“To give the look dimension and make it more graphic, I created a few cornrows that fed into the ponytail. This is a look every girl will want to – and can – recreate tomorrow!”

Below, Yusef breaks this style all the way down with the help of Suave products (YAAAAS affordability!):

I started by washing + prepping her hair with the Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Sulfate-Free Shampooand Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Moisturizing Curl Conditioner. The shampoo is sulfate free, and cleanses while infusing moisture and shine to the hair. The Moisturizing Curl Conditioner deeply hydrates and helps protect against breakage.

Once her hair was cleansed and conditioned, I used the new ghd Helios Hairdryer and my new The Y by Yusef Medium Round Brush to give her a sleek, shiny blowout. The ghd Helios Hairdryer is so lightweight, but powerful and works to give you a smooth, shiny blowout. Paired with my The Y by Yusef brush, which has a thermal barrel that retains maximum heat while drying and strong nylon bristles that easily grasp hair, I created a sleek base for the look. After her hair was fully dried, I used the ghd Platinum+ Styler to eliminate any frizz and get her hair as shiny and smooth as possible.

Next, I sectioned off her hair and braided a few cornrows and secured them. Then I used The Y by Yusef Cushion Paddle Brush,which has a wider surface to detangle and smooth thick hair, to pull her hair in a tight, sleek ponytail and secured with The Y by Yusef hair elastics and bungees to really keep it in place. They’re specifically designed to keep thick, curly hair in place without pulling on strands. Not a hair will move tonight!

