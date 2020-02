D.C. council member Kenyan McDuffie checked in after the momental passing of the bill that makes Go-Go the official music of the district. He called to talk about the Quick Silva Show about the bill passing and the celebration of making go-go the city’s official music. Hear their interview below!

Councilman Kenyan McDuffie Discusses Go-Go Being The Official Music Of D.C. was originally published on kysdc.com

QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva

