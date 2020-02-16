Everyone loves a good ol’ comeback, but the resurgence of the entity that is Janet Jackson is way more than that.

Miss Jackson (if you’re nasty) recently announced that she’s set to kick off her Black Diamond World Tour in arenas across North America this summer, and fans couldn’t be more excited!

According to CNN, the tour which kicks off June 24 in Miami, will feature new music from her forthcoming “Black Diamond” album which will be released this year. The production will also include music from her 12 multi-platinum albums as well as a special performance of “Rhythm Nation 1814,” which recently marked its 30th Anniversary.

Are you ready to be entertained?! Here are the top 5 reasons why we all should be excited about the return of Janet Jackson.

5 Reasons Why We Should All Be Excited For Janet Jackson’s Comeback was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: