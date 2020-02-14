CLOSE
Russ Parr
HomeRuss Parr

Russ Rant: Can’t Compare Trump And Bloomberg

Yesterday everyone was excited because William Barr was “going in on Trump.” But in reality all he said was that Trump should stay off of twitter and let him do his job. As far as Russ is concerned, it was approved by Trump and was an act. But, on another note, Russ want people to stop saying that Mike Bloomberg is like Trump. Though he called for the highly discriminatory and controversial “stop and frisk” policy in New York, he’s not anywhere as bad as Trump. Part of why he says that is because Bloomberg has admitted that the policy was wrong and apologized.

Russ Rant: Can’t Compare Trump And Bloomberg  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban One Honors
Urban One Honors Purple Carpet
95 photos
Videos
Latest
Men Posing As Wu-Tang Clan Members Arrested For…
 1 day ago
02.14.20
Stripper Who Fell Off 15′ Pole Announces Retirement
 1 day ago
02.14.20
Amber Rose Addresses Critics Over Forehead Tattoo, “Do…
 1 day ago
02.14.20
Shyheim Shares Details Of Fatal 2014 Hit And…
 1 day ago
02.14.20
[WATCH] Police Officer Body Slammed by College Football…
 1 day ago
02.14.20
10-Time Grammy Award Winner Chaka Khan Makes Her…
 1 day ago
02.14.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close