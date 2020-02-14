Yesterday everyone was excited because William Barr was “going in on Trump.” But in reality all he said was that Trump should stay off of twitter and let him do his job. As far as Russ is concerned, it was approved by Trump and was an act. But, on another note, Russ want people to stop saying that Mike Bloomberg is like Trump. Though he called for the highly discriminatory and controversial “stop and frisk” policy in New York, he’s not anywhere as bad as Trump. Part of why he says that is because Bloomberg has admitted that the policy was wrong and apologized.

Russ Rant: Can’t Compare Trump And Bloomberg was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

