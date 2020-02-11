CLOSE
Russ Rant: Trump’s Broken Promises

Donald Trump has made his 4.8 Trillion dollar budget for 2021 and yes, you could be affected. Every time his family members travel they require secret service which we pay for in taxes. And The areas that he has decided to make cuts to are questionable in Russ’ opinion. For example, he has decided to cut the social security budget, even though he promised to never touch social security. Trump is rich, he doesn’t care about social security. He’s also cutting funding for health care, though he promised not to mess with medical benefits. He is working to protect the rich, not the average Americans. If you’re not part of the 1% making a million or more, this will affect you.

