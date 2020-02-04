CLOSE
#RussRant: Kobe Bryant Didn’t Owe You Anything!

Russ finds the number of Black woman that have been “going in on” Kobe Bryant after his death “disturbing.”  One woman said that he did nothing for the Black community and that she wouldn’t be paying tribute. Another said why pay attention to someone who paid attention to someone who paid attention to another race. Russ says that “Kobe is not expected to provide something for you because he has money,” and really asks, “why are you mad?” There seems to be a perception that loving someone of a different race makes you a “sell out” and Russ couldn’t disagree more with that.

