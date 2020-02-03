CLOSE
Russ Parr
HomeRuss Parr

#RussRant: Don’t Let Trump Fool You!

The Super Bowl commercials are known for being funny and creative, but Russ found one particularly disturbing yesterday. The big prison reform Trump commercial rubbed him the wrong way. While he’s glad that Trump found it in his heart to release some nonviolent offenders and people doing unjust time, but it wasn’t all Trump. Russ finds that to be a slap in the face to those who are actual prison reformers. Donald Trump is the same man who called for the death of the Central Park 5, and the same man who has migrant kids in cages at the border. Russ urges us to not be fooled.

#RussRant: Don’t Let Trump Fool You!  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban One Honors
Urban One Honors Purple Carpet
95 photos
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z & Beyoncé Sit Down During Super Bowl…
 1 day ago
02.03.20
Peter Gunz Is The New Host Of ‘Cheaters’?
 2 days ago
02.03.20
Roc Nation Everything: Jay-Z Defends NFL Partnership In…
 2 days ago
02.03.20
Fugees Rapper Pras Owes $127K In Child Support,…
 2 days ago
02.03.20
Terry Crews Finally Stands With Gabrielle Union After…
 3 days ago
02.03.20
Lakers Honor Kobe & Gianna Bryant At Home…
 3 days ago
02.03.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close