I LOVE MY HBCU: Howard University Alum Angie Ange

Attending a Historically Black College University can be the best experience that you create it to be. HBCUs are built on a foundation of culture. Listen to the stories of graduates that have amazing reasons why they are proud to be apart of the HBCU Family!

Angie Ange, co-Host of The Morning Hustle is a proud alum of Thee Howard University. A member of the graduating class of 2006 (magna cum laude, John H. Johnson School of Communications), Angie proudly represents HU with passion. In “I Love My HBCU, Angie talks about why she decided to attend an HBCU, what makes Howard great and more.

More notes about Howard University:

Famous Howard University Grads Include

Taraji P. Henson

Chadwick Boseman

Kamala Harris

Thurgood Marshall

Toni Morrison

Howard University Facts

, historically black university founded in 1867 in Washington, D.C., and named for General Oliver Otis Howard, head of the post-Civil War Freedmen’s Bureau, who influenced Congress to appropriate funds for the school. The university is financially supported in large part by the U.S. government but is privately controlled. (Per ) Howard is ranked as a Tier 1 national university by U.S. News & World Report (USNWR) as well as other higher education benchmarking entities. Howard is ranked #124 among National Universities by USNWR.

