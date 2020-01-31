CLOSE
Russ Rant: Can Your Vote Be Bought?

A big Trump supporter in Cleveland, Pastor Scott has been holding events for Black people and paying them to vote for Trump. Russ says “it’s sad” because a lot of these people that they’re paying are one issue voters and they’ll say “Donald Trump gave me money.” But Russ wants to know if you can be bought. He isn’t telling us what to do but he’s begging people to no take that money and do the research before you vote. There’s another organization called “Black Voices For Trump” and they’re buying Black votes too. This isn’t new, Russ says it has happened before. Years ago Black pastors were paid to influence their congregations to vote for George W. Bush.

