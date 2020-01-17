CLOSE
Deaf Man Sues Pornhub Over Lack Of Closed Captioning In Videos

In weird lawsuit news, a deaf man has sued PornHub and other pornographic websites over what he feels is dissatisfaction because he “cannot enjoy video content” without closed captioning.

New York resident Yaroslav Suris, tried to watch videos on PornHub entitled “Hot Step Aunt Babysits Disobedient Nephew,” “Sexy Cop Gets Witness To Talk” and other videos between October 2019 and January 2020. However, he was unable to watch due to the website’s lack of closed captioning. The lawsuit was filed in the Eastern District of New York on Thursday (Jan. 16).

The lawsuit challenges that PornHub, RedTube, and YouPorn are in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which became law in 1990. Part of the ADA’s goal is to provide “full and equal enjoyment” of a public accommodation’s goods, services, facilities, and privileges. We guess pornography fits one of those descriptions!

“Websites that prevent accessibility to deaf and hard of hearing individuals is a discriminatory act,” the lawsuit reads.

Suris has previously sued other companies such as Fox News, the New York Post and other outlets alleging similar ADA violations on their websites. He’s seeking compensatory damages, civil penalties and fines against the porn streaming giant.

