While we patiently wait for the highly anticipated 4th season of HBO’s smash series Insecure, Issa Rae continues to churn out other projects she’s been working on and today we get a trailer for her latest film, The Lovebirds.

Starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani as a couple who unintentionally get caught up in a murder case, the Michael Showalter directed feature finds the couple hilariously looking to clear their name before cops can close in on them. From hipsters calling the cops on them to horse kicks to the chest, The Lovebirds looks like it’s going to be a gut busting affair that should hold fans over until season 4 of Insecure premiers on April 14.

Check out the trailer for The Lovebirds below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it drops on April 3.

Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani Find Themselves On The Run In Comedic Trailer to ‘The Lovebirds’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

