ALDI Hosting Job Fairs in Maryland to Fill 200 Positions

Aldi store in the United States

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Need a job?

More than 80 ALDI’s in Maryland are adding 25,000 new jobs in its stores, warehouses and officers by the end of 2022.

ALDI’s is offering 200 of the following positions to job seekers:

  • 100 Full-Time Store Associates
  • 100 Part-Time Cashiers

Salaries start at $13.90 per hour. There will be opportunities for a pay increase within the first year of employment.

Job seekers who are interested should apply online and attend a local open house for a brief introduction to ALDI, a store tour and a one-on-one interview on Jan. 30 between 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Source: CBS Baltimore

