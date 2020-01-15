CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Planned Parenthood To Open Expanded Facility in Annapolis

Planned Parenthood To Open Large New Clinic In Illinois Across River From St. Louis, Missouri

Source: Michael Thomas / Getty

Planned Parenthood is showing off its expanded health center in Annapolis.

The 7,000-square-foot expansion cost about $2 million, with no taxpayer funds used.

Thanks to the renovation, Planned Parenthood estimates a 66% increase in patients over the next two years.

Now, about 4,400 patients visit the clinic in a year’s time.

The old facility was bombed in 1984 due to anti-abortion violence.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: ‘Do Better’: Planned Parenthood Leader Steps Down, But Not Before Challenging Her White Sisters

See Also: Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health In 2020

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Planned Parenthood To Open Expanded Facility in Annapolis  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban One Honors
Urban One Honors Purple Carpet
95 photos
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z, Yo Gotti & Team Roc File Lawsuit…
 10 hours ago
01.16.20
Ray J Shows Up Late To Meet-&-Greet With…
 10 hours ago
01.16.20
Redman Blesses Souls With The Hand Of God…
 19 hours ago
01.15.20
Snoop Dogg Teams With Dunkin’ For Limited-Edition Plant…
 21 hours ago
01.15.20
16 items
Rapper Who Did Bid For Tax Evasion Endorses…
 1 day ago
01.15.20
You Don’t Know Naan: Trick Daddy Isn’t Tripping…
 2 days ago
01.15.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close