Peep The Trailer for Netflix’s New Docuseries ‘Killer Inside: The Mind Of Aaron Hernandez’

To many the story of ex-NFL superstar turned cold blooded killer, Aaron Hernandez is the ultimate example of “when keeping it real goes wrong,” and while most feel they already know what they need to know about the situation, Netflix is about to give viewers a better understanding of how everything fell apart for the former New England Patriots receiver.

From the same people that brought us Making A Murderer, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez will be Netflix’s next three-part docuseries which will detail the trials and tribulations of Aaron Hernandez and will feature exclusive footage from his murder trial, prison phone calls, and interviews with those who knew him best. Needless to say that for a man who held many secrets close to the chest like his homosexuality, murderous appetite, and ultimately a wild suicide note, the series is going to get much burn when it drops on January 15.

Per Netflix:

As a gifted young football athlete from Bristol, Connecticut, Aaron Hernandez had capitalized rapidly on his promise, playing for a top tier college program before being drafted into the National Football League at the age of 20. But in 2013, fresh off of a newly inked five-year, $40 million contract with the New England Patriots, Hernandez would become a household name for the most infamous murder case involving an American athlete since OJ Simpson. Hernandez’s trials for the brutal killing of

Odin Lloyd and two Boston-area men yielded a Pandora’s box of secrets: a tumultuous and often abusive upbringing, a growing fascination with gang life, and other discoveries that painted a maelstrom of motivations behind his violent behavior.

Check out the trailer for Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it drops.

