Alfredas Movie Review: ‘Jumanji: The Next Level ’

Russ Parr
| 12.12.19
Dismiss

When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But the game is now broken — and fighting back. Everything the friends know about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover there’s more obstacles and more danger to overcome.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show  On Facebook Too!

Alfredas Movie Review: ‘Jumanji: The Next Level ’  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban One Honors
Urban One Honors Purple Carpet
95 photos
Videos
Latest
Ayesha Curry’s International Smoke Restaurant In CityCentre Closed…
 1 day ago
12.12.19
Bad And Boujee: Cardi B Appears For Court…
 2 days ago
12.12.19
Prosecutors Want R. Kelly To Appear In Brooklyn…
 3 days ago
12.11.19
Lizzo Claps Back At Haters Mad That Her…
 3 days ago
12.11.19
Get In Formation: Beyoncé Teases New Ivy Park…
 4 days ago
12.10.19
Kel Mitchell Becomes Licensed Pastor 
 4 days ago
12.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close