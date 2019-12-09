Chance The Rapper is a musician, actor, activist, philanthropist, father, and husband. Born and raised on the South Side of Chicago, Chance began gaining notoriety in his home town with the release of his 2012 mixtape “10 Day”. After a nationwide tour with Childish Gambino, Chance took the rap world by storm with the 2013 release of “Acid Rap,”. Named one of the years 50 best albums by Rolling Stone and Pitchfork, Acid Rap has amassed over 10 million downloads. Following sold-out tours in North America and abroad, he released the critically acclaimed mixtape “Coloring Book” (2016) which became the first mixtape to win a Grammy. With his latest release, “The Big Day”(2019), Chance has cemented himself in the canon of popular music. His passion for music and family is mirrored in his commitment to giving back. His non-profit, SocialWorks, is an organization founded in 2015 that aims to empower the youth through arts, education, and civic engagement. In 2017 Chance donated $1 million dollars to Chicago Public Schools through The New Chance Arts & Literature Fund. Since then, Social Works has raised over $4 million for the program and has affected 40+ schools. In addition to The New Chance Fund, Social Works also runs Kids of the Kingdom vacation bible school, OpenMike, a monthly platform for high school students to showcase their talents and Warmest Winter, a two month festival with numerous events directly supporting Chicago’s homeless population. In 2018, Chance again personally donated $1 million to launch My State Of Mind, a mental health initiative for the city offering resources to professional services and advocates that promote wellness for all. His commitment to Social Works will continue to reshape what is possible through freedom and access for the youth of Chicago and across the globe.

CHANCE THE RAPPER – REPRESENT CHANGE was originally published on urbanonehonors.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: