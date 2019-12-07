Praise 104.1 Host Willie Moore Jr. Is Proud To Be A Part Of The Urban One Family [#UrbanOneHonors Exclusive]

Willie Moore Jr is a proud member of the Urban One Family. The Reach Media syndicated host was extremely honored to be at Urban One Honors and he didn’t take the moment for granted. Moore talks about the 40 Year Radio One/Urban One Legacy and some of his candid talks with our founder Ms. Cathy Hughes.

We also find out that Moore will be with Urban One for years to come and you can expect to see him on stage for our big event.

Tune into Urban One Honors Monday, January 20th, 2020 on TV One.

