“New Jack City” Actress Phyllis Yvonne Stickney Talks About The Famous Role That Was Originally Meant For Her [#UrbanOneHonors Exclusive]

Photos & Video
| 12.07.19
Dismiss

Famed actress Phyllis Yvonne Stickney was one of the many celebs in attendance at Urban One Honors. The New Jack City actress tells Teresa Marie about one of the famed roles in the famous movie that was originally meant for her.

Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors
Urban One Honors VIP Lounge
36 photos

Stickney also talks about the importance of Urban One Honors, paying tribute to the women who paved the way for her and more.

Save the date! Urban One Honors comes to TV One on Monday, January 20th, 2020! Honorees include Jamie Foxx, Sylvia Rhone, Chance The Rapper and Missy Elliott! Performances from Wale, Ne-Yo and Brandy and more!

Urban One Honors Air Date

Source: TV One / Radio One Digital

RELATED: Mona Scott-Young Shares Missy Elliott & Sylvia Rhone’s Special Night [#UrbanOneHonors Exclusive]

RELATED: Funnyman George Wallace Brings The Laughs To The #UrbanOneHonors VIP Lounge

Videos
Latest
What Calvin Klein Got Wrong About Pole Dancing…
 17 hours ago
12.07.19
Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Is Engaged To…
 18 hours ago
12.07.19
Lauren London Reveals How Nipsey Hussle Encouraged Her…
 18 hours ago
12.07.19
Kanye West Announces Second Biblical Opera ‘Mary’
 18 hours ago
12.07.19
K. Michelle Poses In Her Underwear To Bare…
 19 hours ago
12.07.19
The IRS Blesses Lil Kim With $60,000 Tax…
 19 hours ago
12.07.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close