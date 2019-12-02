Looks like Billy Dee Williams isn’t afraid to evolve with the times and get in touch with his softer, feminine side. In a recent Esquire interview he described himself as gender fluid and admitted that he considers himself “feminine” at times.

What the heck are they putting in Colt 45? (We kid, we kid).

In the surprising interview that’s sure to have conservatives considering boycotting Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in a few weeks, Lando Calrissian (Williams character in the classic film franchise), revealed that at times he identifies with the female gender and has no problem letting anyone know as much.

“I say ‘himself’ and ‘herself,’ because I also see myself as feminine as well as masculine. I’m a very soft person. I’m not afraid to show that side of myself.”

For the record, there’s a lot of women out there way harder than these dudes so we’re not sure just because you might feel soft at times that’s a reason to say it’s a female trait. Just sayin.’ Still, good for him.

The revelation comes on the cusp of Williams reprising his classic role of Lando Calrissian in the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, so we totally expect a massive amount of support and naturally social media backlash from those who like their Star Wars as “pure” as the driven white snow. SMH.

Ultimately Williams doesn’t care what people think (nor should anyone) and simply says “Be yourself” before acknowledging, “I never tried to be anything except myself. I think of myself as a relatively colorful character who doesn’t take himself or herself too seriously.”

Still as cool as he was in the 80’s, b.

Billy Dee Williams Declares Himself Gender-Fluid was originally published on hiphopwired.com

