For the past almost 19 years Charles Jenkins has served as the senior pastor of the historic and dynamic Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago.

For several years Jenkins has served as a go to leader, mediator, problem solver, and sought after advisor for leading leaders. Jenkins has used his influence to raise millions of dollars to serve the poor and under resources communities. Additionally as a champion for jobs and economic development, Jenkins played a key role in helping to pass Chicago’s “Big Box Ordinance” which paved the way for Wal-Mart, Target and other stores bringing nearly 10,000 jobs and more than 300 million dollars to the city’s bottom line in tax increment. He was also instrumental in helping to restore 22,000,000 million dollars to the Illinois state budget for Medicaid which enabled seniors & low income families to afford medication. Additionally Walgreens and standalone pharmacies were able to remain open and ultimately expand leading to hundreds of jobs for Chicagoans. He is also a 6 time BMI award-winning songwriter, and a 9 time Stellar award-winning recording artist with 8 Billboard #1 honors. He has written 6 top 10 hits including the global anthem “My God Is Awesome” which has exceeded over 100 million streams worldwide.

A graduate of Moody Bible Institute and Trinity Evangelical Divinity School. Jenkins has received countless citations and awards. He is a distinguished member of Morehouse College’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Board of Preachers and Scholars and was named an Urban Business Game-changer by Black Enterprise Magazine. Jenkins also served as a welcomed speaker at The White House during The Presidency of Barack Obama.

