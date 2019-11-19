Towanda Braxton To Face Questions Over Of Alleged Fraud In $76K Bankruptcy Matter

Towanda Braxton is currently embroiled in an ongoing Chapter 7 bankruptcy case that was filed this past April, and the issue continues to dog her after accusations made by a debtor surfaced. The Braxton Family Values star is accused of fraud by a landlord who hopes that the $76,000 she owes him isn’t absorbed by the bankruptcy.

The Blast reports that Braxton, 46, will have to answer questions under oath after the landlord, Michael Wagoner, claimed that Braxton is lying about her income and assets in an attempt to skip out on paying the $76,000 in unpaid rent and damages to the home he rented to her. Braxton is pushing back against Wagoner’s claims.

The home was allegedly damaged by way of knife holes in portions of the home, along with some fire damage. Wagoner said that Braxton filed for bankruptcy in the midst of collecting the monies she owed and wants the debt settled with immediacy.

Wagoner is attempting to get the courts to look into Braxton’s business holdings, namely the T. Braxton Beauty Company, and if the account is being used to hide generated income. According to court documents filed by Wagoner, the company is bringing in and spending $50,000 monthly.

During the April bankruptcy filing, Braxton listed her monthly income at around $4,692, with monthly expenses adding up to $6,020. Adding to the monies that Braxton owes to debtors, her sister Tamar Braxton is included as a debtor after an unpaid personal loan of $35,000 was also listed.

