Here’s Naomi Campbell’s First Shoot With A Black Photographer In Over 33 Years

It’s no secret that supermodel Naomi Campbell is a pioneer in her field. And yet, sadly, as a Black model, she is still experiencing her firsts in the industry, which includes her first mainstream photoshoot done by a Black photographer.

Yes, you read that correctly. Apparently, her newest cover for The Guardian was shot by Campbell Addy, her first in 33 and a half years as a professional model.

The 49-year-old took to social media to express her gratitude to the 25-year-old phenom.

“It’s my first time in thirty-three and a half years, shooting with a black photographer in mainstream fashion. BLESS YOU @campbelladdy for a beautiful day and to the whole team and @guardianweekend for this piece ”

Trust: All the pictures are fierce.

As Bustle pointed out, Addy “comes from the crew of 15 talented Black photographers featured in critic Antwaun Sargent’s book The New Black Vanguard: Photography Between Art and Fashion.”

During his blossoming career, he shot the “Tyler The Creator’s WSJ Magazine cover, Adut Akech for I-D, as well as campaigns in British Vogue.r Tyler The Creator’s WSJ Magazine cover, Adut Akech for I-D, as well as campaigns in British Vogue.”

Meanwhile, during Campbell’s Guardian interview, she opened up on race and longevity in the modeling industry.

On Addy, she said, “I embrace young people and their creativity, it’s fun for me. I’m happy for all the new talent and proud to be here right now, witnessing all this music and culture and the lifestyle, and the way it moves in fashion. Gianni [Versace] always said it would mix like this, and it finally did.”

On being offered “tons of money” to do an exclusively black show recently she turned it down, stressing, “I can see clearly when brands want diversity because they get it and think it’s the right thing to do – and the ones who just think it will look bad if they don’t.”

On turning 50, Campbell welcomes aging with opened arms.

“I’m not afraid of being 50. I’m looking forward to a good old dance, too. I want to make sure I dance the night away, surrounded by people I love and who have been with me through thick and thin. I just want us to be in a beautiful place I have chosen. Now it’s about working out the logistics.”

Despite being one of the most recognizable models in history, Campbell landed her very first beauty campaign with Nars last year.

Regardless of these little victories, they all seem a little too late. It’s clear that the fashion industry has an incredible amount of work to do, because as we approach an entirely new decade, whether it’s Beyonce on the September 2018 issue of Vogue or Naomi on The Guardian, having a Black photographer should never be news.

Remember: Diversity isn’t just about who is in front of the lens, but also about who’s behind it.

Read Campbell’s Guardian interview in its entirety here.

