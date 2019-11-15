CLOSE
Washington Safety Montae Nicholson Cooperating In Investigation Of The Death Of A 21-Year-Old Woman

Nicholson Has NOT Been Charged With A Crime

New England Patriots v Washington Redskins

Source: Patrick McDermott / Getty

Redskins Safety Montae Nicholson is working with authorities in the investigation of the death of a 21-year-old woman. According to TMZ, a “death investigation” is underway after the woman was “unconscious and unresponsive” was brought hospital in Ashburn, Virginia on Thursday. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. according to reports, two men brought the woman to the hospital. Allegedly one of the men was Nicholson.

The Redskins released a statement saying “We’ve been made aware of the tragic event and extend our deepest sympathies to the family who lost a loved one. Our team has alerted the league office and is cooperating with local authorities. We fully support law enforcement and respect their process as they investigate the matter.”

TMZ reports that Nicholson didn’t practice with the team due to the incident. He has not been charged with a crime

In December, Nicholson faced criminal charges after a fight outside a Virginia Bar. The charges were dropped in May.

Source | TMZ, Fox 5 DC

RELATED: Washington Redskins Safety Montae Nicholson Arrested & Charged With Assault

RELATED: Redskins Linebacker Rueben Foster Tears ACL

Washington Safety Montae Nicholson Cooperating In Investigation Of The Death Of A 21-Year-Old Woman  was originally published on woldcnews.com

