Watch Tyler Perry Give a Private Tour of His New Studios

Tyler Perry recently held a grand opening at his 330-acre studio lot in Georgia to celebrity fanfare! Located on the grounds of the former Fort McPherson Military base that includes 12 sound stages, a historic district, countless sets, and even outdoor greenspace.

Perry has been developing Tyler Perry Studios for years all while shooting some of our favorite shows and movies like Black Panther, The Walking Dead, The Haves and the Have Nots, Acrimony, the Madea franchises and more!

But the burning question in everyone’s mind is can you tour Tyler Perry Studios? Sadly not right now, but when I called the studios I was told to check back sometime in February of 2020 and hopefully tours will open up to the public. But that doesn’t mean you can’t see past the gates of the new studios, Perry recently gave Architectural Digest a personal tour of the massive $250 million facilities.

Check out the tour where Perry shows off the various homes on the lot along with a hospital, church, hotel, courtrooms and much more!

Tyler Perry has made history again by opening the first black-owned film complex. Tyler Perry Studios is located on the old Fort McPherson U.S. Army military base in Atlanta and is 330 acres. Black Hollywood came out to support Tyler Perry at the grand opening gala. Many of our favorites were there looking stunning like Oprah Winfrey and Stedman, Beyonce, Halle Berry, Cecily Tyson, BeBe Winans, Maxwell, Tamron Hall, Michelle Williams, Maxine Waters and many more.

