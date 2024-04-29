The Morning Buzz: Was Chris Brown Being Real Petty, Angela Bassett Receives This Honor Plus More

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Vic Jagger’s giving you everything you need to know in Entertainment News in The Morning Buzz. Listen To The Morning Buzz every weekday at 6:48am & 7:48am on Majic 102.3/92.7

What’s Buzzin’

Social media users are speculating Chris Brown is choosing to be real petty by buying out all the seats at Quavo’s recent concert in Connecticut. A person attending the concert shared video footage and the venue appeared to be quite empty. Photos of the convert started to emerge showing Quavo on stage, but the crowd seemed to be very scarce. Chris Brown and Quavo have been beefing dropping diss tracks about one another and their ex-girlfriends claiming to have slept with them. There isn’t any evidence that Chris bought the tickets, nor has he made any comments to confirm or deny the rumors.

Also See: Quavo Clowned for Empty Concert in Connecticut, Social Media Blames Chris Brown

Angela Bassett will deliver the keynote address at Spelman College’s 137th Commencement Ceremony on May 19. She will also receive an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will be awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws degree in recognition of her commitment to justice and equality.

Also See: Angela Bassett Talks Lending Her Riveting Voice To ‘QUEENS’

Dr. Dre revealed he regrets selling his massive vinyl collection. On a recent podcast, Dre said parted ways with over 80,000 records that he stored in a warehouse. He confessed, “There’s another story to that that I’m really not proud of. I had this collection, but at a certain point, I think it was the early 2000s, I sold all of my wax. And I’m kicking myself in the ass still about that. It took me ten years to decide to sell, and I finally did and I’m really pissed off at myself about that.”; Simon Guobadia who was married to reality star Falynn Pina and is now divorcing Porsha Williams, announced on Instagram he increased his cash reward to anyone who can provide credible receipts of his alleged infidelity. He posted: “I’ve Increased The Cash Reward For Any Credible Receipts Of My Cheating on Any Spouse From 6/14/2019 Thru 2/22/2024. Reward Has Changed From $50,000 to $100,000. Challenge Others To Do The Same….”

Follow Us! @VicHuggyAM

Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042