Queen Of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige To Release Box Set ‘HERstory Vol. 1’

Mary J. Blige dominated the charts in the 1990s by way of her seamless infusion of Hip-Hop and R&B music, along with passionate vocals that carried emotional peaks and valleys of both tragedy and triumph. Next month, fans of the Queen of Hip Hop Soul will be able to get their hands on an extensive box set, HERstory Vol. 1, that will cover many of Blige’s hits and share some rare mixes in a variety of physical formats.

Since 1992, Blige has managed to become one of the top acts in her genre both on the road and on the charts, including notching her name in the annals of history as an award-winning actress. With HERstory Vol. 1, those new to Blige or have been riding with her since the beginning will have the opportunity to visit and revisit her classic style over and over again.

The collection will be released in three physical forms: eight standard-weight black 7-inch vinyl records, a single CD version, a two-LP vinyl set. There will also be a digital set available as well.

HERstory Vol. 1 features tracks and remixes from her smash triple-platinum debut album What’s The 411? including the remix of the title track featuring K-Ci (of Jodeci fame). The set also highlights track from her second album My Life, which also went triple-platinum and features the remix for the single “I Love You” featuring verses from veteran Hip-Hop duo, Smif-N-Wesson and the Grammy Award-winning “I’ll Be There for You/You’re All I Need to Get By” featuring Method Man.

For fans who snag a copy of the physical copy of the box set, they’ll be rewarded with Jay-Z’s “Can’t Knock The Hustle” featuring vocals from Blige from the Brooklyn mogul’s 1996 classic debut album, Reasonable Doubt.

Mary J. Blige’s HERstory Vol. 1 will be released to the public on December 6. Check out the tracklisting from the double LP below.

HERstory, Vol. 1 Track Listing (2LP)

Side A

You Remind Me

Real Love (Hip-Hop Remix)

Reminisce (Bad Boy Remix)

Love No Limit (Puff Daddy Mix)

Side B

You Don’t Have to Worry (Remix Main With Rap)

What’s the 411 (Puba Mix)

What’s the 411 (Notorious BIG and K-Ci)

Be Happy

Side C

Mary Jane (All Night Long) (Remix feat. LL Cool J)

I Love You (Remix feat. Smif n Wesson)

I’m Goin’ Down

You Bring Me Joy (LP Version)

Side D

I’ll Be There For You/You’re All I Need To Get By (Puff Daddy Mix feat. Method Man)

Everyday It Rains

Love Is All We Need

Can’t Knock The Hustle [Jay-Z] (** Available on physical versions only)

