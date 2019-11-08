CLOSE
Russ Rant: Trump Jr. Is Just Like His Dad

Former New York Mayor, Michael Bloomberg has said that he wan’t to run for president. He hasn’t made an official announcement yet, but Russ isn’t sure if him running is a good idea or not yet. He’s 77 years old, but he’s a Independent and he could be “the guy to make a difference.” Speaking of the presidency, his son, Donald Trump Jr. went on The View and acted a fool. He’s “just Donald Trump with a bigger vocabulary and the same -ish show.” We need to get this family out of the White House.

