Whitney Houston’s Best Friend Confirms Their Physical Relationship

2009 American Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Whitney Houston’s best friend, Robyn Crawford, has a new book where she reveals that she and the singer had a physical relationship.

In Crawford’s book, A Song For You: My Life with Whitney Houston, the 58-year-old admits that she and the singing sensation had a physical relationship before Whitney’s career became huge. Crawford said that they met at a camp while they were still teens in 1980. Crawford said that their physical relationship ended before Houston’s career began to really take off in 1982.

In an excerpt released by People Magazine, Crawford writes about her first kiss with the singer:

“As we eased out of it, our eyes locked, my nerves shot up, and my heartbeat furiously,” the book reads, according to an excerpt released by People on Wednesday. “Something was happening between us. We never talked about labels, like lesbian or gay. We just lived our lives, and I hoped it could go on that way forever.”

When Houston ended the physical aspect of the relationship in 1982, Crawford writes that Houston said it would make her journey more difficult.

The two remained friends and Crawford eventually became part of Houston’s payroll. Crawford said that she quit her job with Houston in 2000.

Whitney Houston's Best Friend Confirms Their Physical Relationship  was originally published on foxync.com

 4 hours ago
11.06.19
