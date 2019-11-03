Hampton University Professor Leads Initiative To Bring Health Screenings To Black Barbershops

Continue reading John Witherspoon’s Legendary Life In Photos

[caption id="attachment_3892151" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty[/caption] The unexpected death of John Witherspoon this week sent a ripple of sadness across his devoted fanbase. Witherspoon died at the age of 77. READ MORE: Remembering John Witherspoon’s Funniest Moments But a look back at the actor and comedian's legendary life and career seems like it should have the opposite effect because Witherspoon either always had a smile on a face or was otherwise working to put one the faces of his fans. https://twitter.com/MrChuckD/status/1189452263745409024?s=20 Of all the images and videos of him that have surfaced online and on social media in the wake of his death, none have failed to make this writer chuckle, at the very least. Just the thought of him is likely to provoke a laugh, if not a knowing smile. Witherspoon's countless quotables ("bang, bang, bang!" and "You've got to coordinate!" will always stand the test of time) and inimitable facial expressions will live on well after his death. And for that, fans should be thankful to have witnessed such greatness while he was alive. Witherspoon's family called him "one of the hardest working men in show business," a label he wore proudly up until the day of his death. He recently explained on D.L. Hughley's show on TV One how he was able to enjoy such a long and fruitful career. Ironically, he also touched on the idea of heaven in an episode that aired less than a week before he died. https://twitter.com/tvonetv/status/1189546245376724993?s=20 And whether Witherspoon was in a big-budget production or not, he excelled in the most hilarious of ways. People who were living in the D.C./Maryland/Northern Virginia area will especially remember that to be true after being reminded of the legendary used car commercial he starred in during the late 1990s. https://twitter.com/DMVFollowers/status/1189553316902133761?s=20 Starring in the "Friday" movie franchise beginning in 1995 helped push Witherspoon deep into pop culture, where he remains even in death. While "Friday" was a comedy, Witherspoon was able to seamlessly toggle between the hilarious and the poignant, as shown in the below seminal scene from the franchise's first installment. https://twitter.com/xonecole/status/1189485380153892864?s=20 From the cadence in which he spoke to his mannerisms to even the way he ate food on camera, Witherspoon seemed to make just about anything funny. https://twitter.com/jtylerconway/status/1189414940391682048?s=20 For the uninitiated, Witherspoon starred or appeared in too many movies and TV shows to be mentioned here. But here are just a few examples of why Witherspoon will always be remembered fondly: The Wayan’s Bros Boondocks Friday Series Boomerang I Got The Hook Up / 2 Black Dynamite Black Jesus House Party The Five Heartbeats Vampire In Brooklyn Ride Soul Plane Little Man The First Family Wayne Head BeBe Kids Scroll down to see dozens of photos from Witherspoon's life -- from the red carpet to the stage to his beloved family.