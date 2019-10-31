CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

George Wallace Remembers His Friend John Witherspoon

Mr. John Witherspoon was a true legend, everyone has great things to say about him including his good friend George Wallace. Though everyone will miss him dearly, Wallace says “it’s a happy day for us,” because everyone is recalling their favorite memories. ”

Back in 1977 when Wallace first moved out to L.A John Witherspoon was the first person to bring him on the stage at the comedy club. That’s just the type of person he was, Wallace says all of the new comedians knew that all they “needed to know was just go to Spoon,” no matter what.

Witherspoon was a joy to be around. Wallace says “he was happy being happy,” and  “nobody had any problems” with him.

Witherspoon passed away at the age of 77.

George Wallace Remembers His Friend John Witherspoon  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors
59 photos
Videos
Latest
Happy Halloween! Cardi B Was Perfectly Suited Up…
 13 hours ago
11.01.19
Will Smith, Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes & Martin…
 15 hours ago
11.01.19
Ciara and Russell Wilson Channel Their Inner Bey…
 15 hours ago
11.01.19
Ten Toes Clown: R. Kelly A No Show…
 18 hours ago
11.01.19
Huggy Lowdown: The Nationals Won The World Series!
 23 hours ago
11.01.19
Shaun King: Comedians Make A Difference In The…
 23 hours ago
11.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close