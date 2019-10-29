John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Talk MAGA Kanye West and Trump

While Kanye West continues to stomp and cape for Donald Trump even after Kim Kardashian had already secured clemency for Alice Marie Johnson from her meeting with him, their celebrity peers John Legend and Chrissy Teigen continue to resist the deplorable king’s maddening methods and racial policies much to the dismay of the far-right and the delight of social media.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Legend and Teigen don’t mince any words as Legend describes Donald Trump as a “shitty human being” who has an particular aversion to “women of color” (no lies detected anywhere) while officially throwing his support behind a current 2020 Presidential candidate.

“My favorite—I’m going to say it, we’ll break news today—is Elizabeth Warren. She’s the best candidate running today and she comes at it with joy and with sincerity and with a wealth of knowledge and experience.”

Teigen wholeheartedly agrees (kinda) saying “I love Elizabeth Warren,” while adding “I also love Kamala Harris.” Seems like a Warren/Harris ticket is the way to Teigen’s heart.

When the conversation turns to born again MAGA soldier Kanye West, John admits that though he loves everything they’ve done together, “we were never the closest of friends.” Still, he feels that Kanye’s bromance with Trump has more to do with style than actual substance.

“I think what was always challenging about it was Kanye has never been political,” he says. “I don’t think he knows one way or another what policies of Trump’s he likes. He just kind of embraced Trump’s blow-it-all-up spirit and the energy of himself being countercultural in supporting him.”

Sounds about (w)ight.

As for Kim’s visits to the White House, Legend says it was a “cheap win” for Trump but recognizes that “the people being granted clemency are real people with real families” even if it was necessary to placate to the needs of someone who has “celebrity-whore tendencies.”

Chrissy on the other hand doesn’t know if she’d “be able to go in there and put whatever you hate about him aside to do this greater good for this person?” says Teigen. “I don’t know if I could physically muster that smile and handshake.”

Neither do we, Chrissy. Neither do we.

But now even with impeachment well underway and the reality of Trump being removed from office an actual possibility, Teigen feels that stripping Trump of his Presidential power isn’t enough.

“I think there needs to be jail time for him, for the whole family,”

We wholeheartedly agree. Just look at how the crowed in Washington D.C. reacted to Trump when he showed his orange face at the World Series game this past Sunday night. That’s America talking.

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Talk MAGA Kanye West and Trump was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: