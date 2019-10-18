What Happens to Rep. Elijah Cummings Seat in Congress? Here’s What the Law Says…

The city of Baltimore as well as the state of Maryland and the nation are grappling with the sudden death of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings.
The 68-year-old died Thursday from complications of long-term health problems.
But the question remains: What happens when a seated member of the U.S. Congress dies in the middle of their term?
There will be a special election. Gov. Larry Hogan has 10 days to issue a proclamation announcing a special primary election and a special general election will be held to fill the vacancy.
The special primary election is held on a Tuesday at least 65 days after the proclamation was released.
Gov. Hogan has yet to announce the special election.
