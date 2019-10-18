The city of Baltimore as well as the state of Maryland and the nation are grappling with the sudden death of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings.

The 68-year-old died Thursday from complications of long-term health problems.

But the question remains: What happens when a seated member of the U.S. Congress dies in the middle of their term?

See Also: President Trump Tweets About Rep. Elijah Cummings’ Death

There will be a special election. Gov. Larry Hogan has 10 days to issue a proclamation announcing a special primary election and a special general election will be held to fill the vacancy.

The special primary election is held on a Tuesday at least 65 days after the proclamation was released.

See Also: Radio One Founder and Chairperson Cathy Hughes Speaks on Rep. Cummings’ Death

Gov. Hogan has yet to announce the special election.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

What Happens to Rep. Elijah Cummings Seat in Congress? Here’s What the Law Says… was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com