Several Injured in Bridge Collapse at Maryland Wedding

Six people were hurt over the weekend at a Frederick County wedding after a possibly overloaded foot bridge collapsed, dropping pedestrians into a stream about eight feet below.

Frederick County Fire Battalion Chief Dan Healy said the cable-and-wood bridge was on private property and appeared to have “too many people on it.”

One person was hospitalized in serious condition, one was evaluated for trauma and four others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

