TRIED IT: Black Radiance True Complexion Contour Palette Will Have You Looking Like You Returned From A Caribbean Vacation

I’ve been on a no-foundation kick for about a year now. I really only wear it for major events or on camera appearances (if that). Recently, I hosted a panel at CurlFest Atlanta and had my makeup done by @LahLuvie (whom I HIGHLY recommend if you ever need your makeup done in Atlanta).

She had me looking like a STAR and I can’t lie, that I began craving that look. I’m currently in Africa and was attending a friend’s private movie screening and wanted to just give my face some extra love. I packed the Black Radiance True Complexion Deep To Dark Palette ($8.49, blackradiancebeauty.com) and decided to give it a try.

The palette is a powder palette and I’m not an expert at contouring. I was a little nervous to mess up; however, I decided to walk boldly into beauty.

The first step I did was apply all my skincare products. After I let those settle in, I then applied my foundation. After my foundation, I applied some concealer under my eyes and blended in to help disguise my dark circles that were the result of some serious jet lag. Now it was time to use the palette. Contouring is great for when you want to help create some symmetry to your face or even slim out certain areas.

The palette instructs you with an easy to follow application guide where to apply the contour, sculpt and highlight. This was helpful because as earlier mentioned, I’m not a contour queen. I suggest using a beauty blender, my personal favorite is founded by a Black woman, The Makeup Bullet ($25.00, amazon.com). It comes 3 in a pack. I’ve been using them since about 2016. A beauty blender will help because if you are a bit heavy handed like me, it gives the opportunity for you to blend in your mistakes (I did this frequently). The Makeup Bullet is like a finger sponge, so it also helps with control and has a great pointed tip.

I found the contour powder to be a bit dark at first; however, once I blended it in, it really created a beautiful look.

The highlight is my absolute favorite and is even prettier upon application that it is in the palette. I started using it as well on days I didn’t contour but just wanted to glow.

I was impressed with the overall look when I was done. I added some Kiss Lashes in Lacey ($6.99, kissusa.com) and stepped back to admire my final beat! If I do say so myself, my makeup looked (almost) professionally done! I received a ton of compliments! Another thing, is that this easy to use guide helps the process not take so long. I think the contouring step took me all of 10 minutes (and this was my first try).

I set the look with Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray ($33.00, sephora.com) and mixed Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in Unveil ($24.00, sephora.com) and Unbutton ($24.00, sephora.com) to create a pinky chocolate nude look. I was ready for a night out!

I give this palette five stars. The quality seems more expensive than the price tag and I was extremely happy with the final look. If you like to contour, you need to add this palette to your life!

For my lighter complexion beauties, the palette also comes in a light to medium option ($8.49, blackradiancebeauty.com). I love that they offer two options for Black women.

Beauties, have you tried this palette? Tell me in the comment section! If you do use it, share your look with me on Instagram by tagging me or DM’ing me @TheIslanDiva. I want to see!

If you are interested in trying it, the Black Radiance website is currently having a 25% off sale for Fall by entering the code BRFALL. Happy shopping!

