Bishop T.D. Jakes long running Woman, Thou Art Loosed conference will be ending after it makes its last run in Atlanta, Georgia.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The famous conference has brought people from around the world together. The conference launched in Atlanta, Georgia before being showcased in Houston and Dallas, Texas. For its final conference, the event is returning to “home” to Atlanta for one last Christ-filled extravaganza.

Potter made the announcement via video, “I’m coming to the end of a season, and I wanted you to hear it directly from me,” he said.

SEE ALSO: Style & Grace: Sarah Jakes Roberts Over The Years [PHOTOS]

“What a journey this has been. Woman, Thou Art Loosed! has been a catalyst for millions around the globe for empowerment, financial equity, spiritual growth and a consortium of other issues for decades,” he remarked.

Adding, “I want you to be there as we celebrate the women who have been loosed, the women who are being loosed and the women who have entered into opportunities they would have never experienced without Woman, Thou Art Loosed!”

Watch Jakes’ full announcement below:

The conference will be held September, 10-12, 2020.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Bishop T.D. Jakes Ending Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Conference In 2020 was originally published on getuperica.com