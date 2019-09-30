CLOSE
The DMV
Too Short Becomes First Time Dad At 53

Adult Video News Awards At The Hard Rock - Show

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Hold up, blow the whistle! Too Short revealed to TMZ that at age 53, he’s still capable of shocking the game and he did just that: he’s a first-time father!

Short, real name Todd Shaw is the proud father of a baby girl, Yanni Shaw with on-again, off-again girlfriend Sue Ivey.

How tightly under wraps has the Oakland legend kept the news of him being a father? Yanni was born back in December, meaning the adorable little girl is about to have her first birthday pretty soon.

Congrats to Too Short on his new bundle of joy!

