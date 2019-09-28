Report: Multiple People Hurt In Knife Attack At Hunt Valley Towne Center

A suspect is dead and multiple people are injured after a knife attack on Saturday. Baltimore county police report five people suffered non-life threatening injuries after the suspect attacked the victims with a box cutter inside the Hunt Valley Wine, Liquor and Beer Store and Noodles in Company Cockeysville, Md. Cockeysville is 15 minutes outside of Baltimore County.

#huntvalleyincident police confirming that 5 victims suffered non life threatening stab wounds from suspect, victims transported to area hospitals. Police involved shooting, suspect deceased. More info to follow. ^SV — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 28, 2019

The attack allegedly took place after the suspect was asked to leave by employees of the liquor store. The suspect was shot by Baltimore County Police Depa and has been pronounced dead. He has not been identified.

Sources | Washington Post, WBALTV.com

