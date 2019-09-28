CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Report: Multiple People Hurt In Knife Attack At Hunt Valley Towne Center

Low angle of Police Cord tape with officers and abandoned car in background

Source: Daniel Allan / Getty

A suspect is dead and multiple people are injured after a knife attack on Saturday. Baltimore county police report five people suffered non-life threatening injuries after the suspect attacked the victims with a box cutter inside the Hunt Valley Wine, Liquor and Beer Store and Noodles in Company Cockeysville, Md. Cockeysville is 15 minutes outside of Baltimore County.

The attack allegedly took place after the suspect was asked to leave by employees of the liquor store. The suspect was shot by Baltimore County Police Depa and has been pronounced dead. He has not been identified.

Sources | Washington Post, WBALTV.com

Report: Multiple People Hurt In Knife Attack At Hunt Valley Towne Center was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
Hip-Hop Legend Jimmy Spicer Has Passed Away At…
 16 hours ago
09.29.19
Snoop Dogg’s Son Mourns Loss Of Infant Son,…
 23 hours ago
09.29.19
Kanye West To Drop ‘Jesus Is King’ On…
 1 day ago
09.29.19
Grammy-Winning Music Producer Detail Loses $15M Rape Lawsuit…
 2 days ago
09.29.19
Okurrr: Tamera Mowry-Housley Talks About Her Sexual Self…
 2 days ago
09.29.19
Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Expecting Another Child…
 2 days ago
09.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close