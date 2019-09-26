Congratulations! Cassie And Alex Fine Are Officially Married [PHOTOS]

Congratulations are in order for Cassie and her future baby daddy Alex Fine. The expecting parents are now officially husband and wife!
The deeply in love couple got married yesterday in Malibu. Director Pete Berg officiated the union and shared a snap from their big day. In the photo, Alex and Cassie are staring intently into the eyes of each other while Berg reads from some prepared notes.
Tagging the location as “Malibu” he wrote in the caption: “By the power vested in me…. @alexfine44 n @cassie Long may you ride!”
Cassie and Alex have been dating publicly for less than a year. The two hooked up sometime after Cassie called it quits with Diddy around October 2018, after a 10 plus year relationship. Alex proposed to Cassie back on August 27th, 2019 after announcing they were having a baby earlier in the summer. We guess these two rather not waste valuable time and sealed the deal. C’est la vie.
Congratulations to Alex and Cassie!
