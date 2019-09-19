CLOSE
Ice Cube Headlines 2nd Annual Welcome To The West Music Festival

Roddy Ricch, Dom Kennedy, G Perico, Suga Free and more round out the stacked lineup.

Welcome To The West Music Festival 2

Source: Cabana Life / Cabana Life

The second annual Welcome To The West Music Festival features a stacked lineup of veteran acts along with some of the rising acts that are carrying the torch for the OGs before them. This Friday (September 20), headliner Ice Cube, DJ Quik, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Roddy Ricch, and more will rock the fest in Ontario, Calif.

Last year, the late Nipsey Hussle headlined the sold-out inaugural Welcome To The West event and this year’s happenings will take place with the spirit of the hustling rap star heavy in the building. A special tribute performance for Nipsey will take place featuring artists who worked closely with him.

Joining the aforementioned acts on the Toyota Arena stage are Dom Kennedy, G Perico, King Lil G, Suga Free, Joe Moses, Malaynah, Roscoe, J-Stone, Stupid Young, and Young Drummer Boy.

The concert kicks off at 8:00PM PST. For more information and tickets, check out this link.

Photo: Cabana Life

Ice Cube Headlines 2nd Annual Welcome To The West Music Festival was originally published on hiphopwired.com

