Russ Rant: ‘Patriotic Snitches’

Whistle Blower’s are what Russ calls “patriotic snitches.” The definition of a whistle blower is “a person who exposes any kind of information or activity that is deemed illegal, unethical, or not correct within an organization that is either private or public.” What’s happening right now is that someone overheard a conversation between Trump and a foreign leader, presumable Kim Jong Un or Vladmir Putin, in which Trump made them an inappropriate promise. The Washington Post got this information and published it. Of course Trump and his supporters are denying this report and Russ just can’t understand how anyone still supports this man.

