CLOSE
Russ Parr
HomeRuss Parr

Russ Rant: ‘Patriotic Snitches’

Whistle Blower’s are what Russ calls “patriotic snitches.” The definition of a whistle blower is “a person who exposes any kind of information or activity that is deemed illegal, unethical, or not correct within an organization that is either private or public.” What’s happening right now is that someone overheard a conversation between Trump and a foreign leader, presumable Kim Jong Un or Vladmir Putin, in which Trump made them an inappropriate promise. The Washington Post got this information and published it. Of course Trump and his supporters are denying this report and Russ just can’t understand how anyone still supports this man.

Russ Rant: ‘Patriotic Snitches’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
Taylor Swift Puts “Two-Faced” Kanye West On Blast…
 1 day ago
09.19.19
26 items
Truth Hurts: Lizzo Called Out For Accusing Postmates…
 1 day ago
09.19.19
Pittsburgh Pirates Star Felipe Vazquez Charged With Statutory…
 2 days ago
09.18.19
Judge: Woman Who Posted $100K Bond For R.…
 2 days ago
09.18.19
Kamala Harris Calls For Impeachment Of Brett Kavanaugh…
 3 days ago
09.17.19
Petty Papi: Drake Trolls Kanye West With New…
 3 days ago
09.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close