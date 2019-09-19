Taylor Swift Uses Mayo Tears To Revisit Feud With Kanye West

Here we go again.

While Kanye West may be on a new wave with his “Sunday Services”, Taylor Swift is still living like it’s 2009. In her recent interview with Rolling Stone, Swift once again revisits her feud with Kanye West and talks about the “devastating” moment at the 2009 VMAs when Kanye West jumped on stage to convey his disappointment that Taylor Swift won the coveted Video of the Year Award over Beyoncé.

“I started to feel like we reconnected, which felt great for me — because all I ever wanted my whole career after that thing happened in 2009 was for him to respect me,” Swift tells the magazine. “When someone doesn’t respect you so loudly and says you literally don’t deserve to be here — I just so badly wanted that respect from him, and I hate that about myself, that I was like, ‘This guy who’s antagonizing me, I just want his approval.’”

But Tay Tay didn’t stop there, she went to talk about how she felt at the 2015 VMAs when she stated that Yeezy asked her to present him with the Video Vanguard Award prior to the show, only to ”publicly humiliate her” during his speech.

”He called me up beforehand — I didn’t illegally record it, so I can’t play it for you,” Swift continued. “But he called me up, maybe a week or so before the event, and we had maybe over an hourlong conversation, and he’s like, ‘I really, really would like for you to present this Vanguard Award to me, this would mean so much to me,’ and went into all the reasons why it means so much, because he can be so sweet. He can be the sweetest. And I was so stoked that he asked me that.”

But instead Taylor states that she was duped again when West (per her recollection) said, ”MTV got Taylor Swift up here to present me this award for ratings!”

Although I’m sure the recalled comment was hurtful, the video of that night reveals that Kanye West actually apologized to Swift before saying, “You know how many times they announced Taylor was going to give me the award ’cause it got them more ratings?”

Regardless of facts, Taylor Swift says the comments didn’t go over well with her and she realized at that moment that West was ”two-faced.”

“I’m standing in the audience with my arm around his wife, and this chill ran through my body. I realized he is so two-faced,” Taylor said. “That he wants to be nice to me behind the scenes, but then he wants to look cool, get up in front of everyone and talk shit. And I was so upset. He wanted me to come talk to him after the event in his dressing room. I wouldn’t go.”

Fast forward to 2016, when Kim Kardashian-West properly pulled receipts revealing that Taylor Swift was asked permission by West to use her name in his song ”Famous”, Taylor recants on the position of being unaware but then stated that at the time Ye never told her he would be using ”b*tch” in the same line with her name.

During the interview, Taylor revisits the issue stating that prior to the song’s release she was ready to forgive Kanye West and start over.

”I was like, ‘OK, good. We’re back on good terms.’ And then when I heard the song, I was like, ‘I’m done with this. If you want to be on bad terms, let’s be on bad terms, but just be real about it.’”

Taylor Swift then took the opportunity to compare herself to Drake and his 2018 feud with Kanye after Drizzy accused West of giving Pusha T personal information about his son.

“He literally did the same thing to Drake,” added Swift. “He gravely affected the trajectory of Drake’s family and their lives. It’s the same thing. Getting close to you, earning your trust, detonating you. I really don’t want to talk about it anymore because I get worked up, and I don’t want to just talk about negative shit all day, but it’s the same thing. Go watch Drake talk about what happened.”

Check out the full interview here.

—

Photo: Getty

Taylor Swift Uses Mayo Tears To Revisit Feud With Kanye West was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: