The DMV
Mayor Muriel Bowser Speaks To Oversight Committee In Regards To D.C. Becoming The 51st State

H.R. 51 was introduced by Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton on January 3, 2019. The bill would admit the State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth into the Union. The State would consist of most of the territory of the present-day District of Columbia. Congress would retain plenary authority over the reduced federal district. The bill has 219 cosponsors and is endorsed by 102 national organizations.

 

