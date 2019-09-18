HBO Max has revealed plans to host The Boondocks on its service. According to Variety, the classic show will be set to make a return in the Fall of 2020 with 24 new episodes.

“There’s a unique opportunity to revisit the world of The Boondocks and do it over again today,” creator and animator Aaron McGruder said in a statement. “It’s crazy how different the times we live in are now—both politically and culturally—more than a decade past the original series and two decades past the original newspaper comic. There’s a lot to say and it should be fun.”

A 50-minute special is set to premiere alongside the two-season return.

There were four season spanning from 2005 to 2014. During that time, the show became known for its witty and comedic humor about what many viewed as sensitive and controversial topics spanning from race and social issues to politics.

A couple of episodes that have gotten the series notoriety featured moguls like Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jackson, alongside shows that featured and poked fun at television networks like BET and MTV. The show has also been revered for its prophetic nature. For example, there was an episode about a fictional fast-food chain running out of its new speciality dish that came to light when Popeye’s decided to place a halt on its chicken sandwich offering.

There have long been rumors of the return of the series, but many people didn’t want the show to come back if Aaron McGruder, the show’s original producer, was not a part of the mix.

Well, McGruder will again join the team show runner and executive producer. The new seasons will follow Robert “Grandad” Freeman and his grandson’s Huey and Riley as they navigate life in suburban Maryland.

‘The Boondocks’ Will Be Back on HBO Max with Two New Seasons was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: