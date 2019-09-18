CLOSE
Russ Parr
HomeRuss Parr

Russ Rant: Black Men It’s Time To Step Up

Russ has been seeing a trend of “role reversal” in Black families and relationships. In the Black community, women earn 2/3 of bachelors degrees, 70% of all masters and over 60% of all doctorates. Which he says is excellent, but why aren’t Black men doing the same? He believes that we have so many young Black men who simply don’t believe in themselves, and there are others who are trying but not hard enough.

“If you have a stay at home man, there’s a problem,” Russ says. As far as he’s concerned there should be no reason why a woman is taking care of a fully capable man. He has always felt like he needed to take care of his wife and kids.

Yes, he knows that often time’s the road to success is an uphill battle for Black men, but it’s that way for Black women too. He wants to see ladies raise the bar and Fellas step up.

Russ Rant: Black Men It’s Time To Step Up was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
Pittsburgh Pirates Star Felipe Vazquez Charged With Statutory…
 1 day ago
09.18.19
Judge: Woman Who Posted $100K Bond For R.…
 1 day ago
09.18.19
Kamala Harris Calls For Impeachment Of Brett Kavanaugh…
 2 days ago
09.17.19
Petty Papi: Drake Trolls Kanye West With New…
 2 days ago
09.17.19
Kevin Hart Sued By Sex Tape Partner For…
 2 days ago
09.17.19
Kanye West Shares His Faith Journey At Sunday…
 2 days ago
09.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close