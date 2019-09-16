The Mystics Are Playoffs Ready!

And just like that our Washington Mystics are back in the playoffs! This seasons theme has been “Run It Back”, they are ready to get back to the Finals but this time take the championship home!

Along the way, many accomplishments have been made by the team as a whole. Player of month, coach of the month, and so many more! Natasha Cloud was well deserving of her recognition for her leadership on and off the court. She received the Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award and holds the single-season franchise record for assists!

The support this season has been out of control as well! The Mystics have made the Entertainment and Sports Arena in SE D.C. home. This is their first season playing there and it feels like this is where they belong. Each night the fans fill the arena with cheers, chants, excitement and encouragement.

That atmosphere won’t change as the semifinals begin Tuesday night. Since the Mystics finished as the top seed in WNBA, they were able to rest during the first round of the playoffs. But now it’s time for business and the Las Vegas Aces are the opponent. The Aces are coming off a hot win verse the Chicago Sky!

The ladies of the Mystics remain focused and confident that they will get through this round and that much closer to winning their first ever championship! The chants for our very own EDD, Elena Delle Donne, to become this year’s MVP will never cease.

