Crazy A** News: She Cut Off His What?!

A North Carolina woman is behind bar after she allegedly cut off her husband’s penis with a knife. According to reports she tied him up before doing so. When authorities arrived, they found the mans penis, put it on ice and gave it to the medical team. So far no word on his condition. The woman however, is facing charges of kidnapping and malicious castration. Her motive remains unknown.

Crazy A** News: She Cut Off His What?! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

