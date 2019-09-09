Nipsey Hussle’s PUMA x TMC Collab Sold out in One Day

On September 5, Nipsey Hussle’s posthumous collaboration with Puma was released to the public. After just one day, the collection sold out.

All of the processed from the sale of the PUMA x TMC Collection will benefit Neighborhood Nip Foundation, the organization founded by Hussle’s family. The organizagion has a mission to continue the legacy that Hussle started by “empowering the South Los Angeles community and neighborhoods alike across the globe.”

Hussle had a chance to discuss the collab during an interview with Power 106 just weeks before his untimely death.

“It’s two sides to it, one side, I’m a brand ambassador for Puma. The other side is a collaborative project with The Marathon Clothing and Puma,” he explained. “We’re going to do multiple collections but the first one drops fall 2019, like around September. It’s going to be shoes, apparel, and a few accessories.”

The PUMA x TMC collaboration honors Nipsey’s vision and legacy. The collection includes apparel and footwear with checkered patterns and palm trees. The checkered patterns are representative of his Marathon Continues theme, and the palm trees represent his community of Los Angeles. The collection also offers sneakers, jackets, t-shirts, pants, and even socks.

