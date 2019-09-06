Archaeologists May Have Found The Emmaus Town Jesus Appeared In After His Resurrection

Israeli archaeologists who were exploring a “massive” 2,200-year-old Hellenistic-era fort at Kiriath Yearim may have discovered the true location of Emmaus, the village where Jesus appeared to two disciples his Resurrection, according to reports.

Kiriath Yearim is a hill that overlooks the approach to Jerusalem and according to the Bible’s book of Luke, Emmaus was just about 7 miles from Jerusalem.

A view of the hill of Kiriath Yearim and the surrounding village of Abu Ghosh pic.twitter.com/Dl0hoWzV3D — Johann Spischak (@SDGMasterglass) September 2, 2019

In Luke 24, it is said that Jesus approached and joined two disciples who were walking from Jerusalem to Emmaus. They didn’t recognize who He was, but once they entered Emmaus, they offered him food and lodging and He accepted. After breaking bread and praying over the meal, the men opened their eyes and recognized Jesus.

The scripture reads: 31 And their eyes were opened, and they recognized him. And uhe vanished from their sight. 32 They said to each other, “Did not our hearts burn within us while he talked to us on the road, while he opened to us the Scriptures?” 33 And they rose that same hour and returned to Jerusalem. And they found the eleven and those who were with them gathered together, 34 saying, “The Lord has risen indeed, and has appeared to Simon!” 35 Then they told what had happened on the road, and how he was known to them in the breaking of the bread.

Archaeologists uncover the massive fortification walls at Kiriath Yearim pic.twitter.com/W3wliHs453 — Johann Spischak (@SDGMasterglass) September 2, 2019

Haaretz.com reports that an upcoming study from the archaeologists, to be published on October 24, makes a suggestion that could have “broader implications for biblical archaeology and Christian history.” Read more about the discovery here.

